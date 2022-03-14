Summit X LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$45.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 585,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

