Summit X LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 136,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 409,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.20. 1,315,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

