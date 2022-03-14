Summit X LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.28. 114,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,729. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

