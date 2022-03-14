Summit X LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 223,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,882,766 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.