Summit X LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $19,582,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,436,000 after buying an additional 217,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

KSS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

