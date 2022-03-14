Summit X LLC Sells 15,079 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

