SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 853,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 759,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $5,849,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

