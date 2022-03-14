Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 259,176 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.