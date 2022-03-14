Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

