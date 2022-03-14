Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Chairman Sells $53,236.26 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $50.44. 230,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.