Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $84.72. 8,279,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,938. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

