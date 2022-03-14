Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Celanese stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.
Celanese Profile (Get Rating)
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.