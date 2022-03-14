Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 79.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.89. 5,249,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

