Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,161.3 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

