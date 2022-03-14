Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,161.3 days.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
