Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Purchases 105,502 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNCR remained flat at $$1.28 on Monday. 13,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.