Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the software maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

SNCR opened at $1.28 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

