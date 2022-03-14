Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 4,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.