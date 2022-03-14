Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.61

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $555.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.
About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
