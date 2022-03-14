TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

TCVA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. TCV Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

