TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 178,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,465. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
