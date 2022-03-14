Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.8 days.

Shares of TELNF remained flat at $$14.45 during trading hours on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

