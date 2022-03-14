TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.89 and last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 87487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

