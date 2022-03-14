TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TU. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.55.
TU stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.