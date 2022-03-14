TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TU. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.55.

TU stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

