Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.09. 13,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,548. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

