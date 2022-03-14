Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
