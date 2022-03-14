Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.