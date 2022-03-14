Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE GIM opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $5.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
