Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GIM opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 2,915,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 583,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 411,484 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 306,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 281,679 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

