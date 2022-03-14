Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 57.3% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (Get Rating)

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

