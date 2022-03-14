Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 57.3% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni
