Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,396. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

