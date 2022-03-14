Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00007606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $68.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00242131 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 909,373,956 coins and its circulating supply is 887,487,806 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

