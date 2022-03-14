The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Aaron’s stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aaron’s by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aaron’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Aaron’s by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

