The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

