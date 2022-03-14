The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $30.25.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.