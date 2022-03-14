The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.