The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

