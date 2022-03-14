The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GUT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

