The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 150,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Graystone has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
