The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 150,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Graystone has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

