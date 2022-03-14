The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.