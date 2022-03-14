The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 874,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,265. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

