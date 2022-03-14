The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $341,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.53. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

