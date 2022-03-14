The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.84. 240,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 6.94%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

