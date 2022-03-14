The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $408.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00274956 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

