The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

