Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,068. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

