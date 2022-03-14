TheStreet Lowers Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

WLDN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

