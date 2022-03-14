Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $589,140.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

