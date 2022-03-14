Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 203,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

VRA stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

