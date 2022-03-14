Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 9,678 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,678 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $8,370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $7,832,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

