Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 100 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 140.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 207,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 109.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

