Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 500 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

