Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $27.00.

